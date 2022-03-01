Va'aiga Tuigamala remembered for his love of the game and his community

Sadly, the man known as "Inga the winger" had passed away, aged 52. Tuigamala's cause of death has not been confirmed - however, he was about to launch a new video series on obesity in which he talks openly about his own health struggles, including being diagnosed with type two diabetes in recent years.

He is survived by his wife Daphne and four children.

Tuigamala played 39 games for the All Blacks, including 19 tests beween 1989 and 1993 before relocating to the United Kingdom to play rugby league for Wigan.

Switching back to rugby, Tuigamala played briefly in the UK before returning to the Pacific to play for Manu Samoa and appeared for them at the 1999 Rugby World Cup

Tuigamala retired from rugby in 2002. In 2008 he was appointed a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to rugby and the community.

Tributes

Tributes are flowing in from around the globe, including from those who either played with him or coached him.

Former All Black Ben Atiga wrote "Before Jonah (Lomu), there was Inga."

"My sincere condolence to Daphne and the children I know it would have come as a huge blow to them especially after they laid to rest Inga's sister (Pastor Helen Verry) not too long ago," said Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Su'a.

"I remember the time when after he played for All Blacks, he received this huge amount of money I think it was $4 million at the time to go off and play league in the UK, I remember how empowering it was to break the glass ceiling that you didn't have play in New Zealand all the time."

In a statement from Wigan, his former league club: "Wigan Warriors are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic news that former player Va'aiga (Inga) Tuigamala has passed away."

"Wigan Warriors send their deepest condolences to the family and friends at this awful time."

His former Wigan team mate Kris Radlinski tweeted: "Every now and then a player comes along who touches the heart and soul... Inga was one of them. He was one of the most exciting rugby players to play either code. His presence on the rugby field was huge."

Former England and British Lions player Jason Robinson had this to say: "Absolutely heartbroken! I owe so much to this amazing man! Literally helped change my life when he came to Wigan Warriors from NZ. Sending all my love and condolences to the family at such a sad time. RIP brother."

Auckland Councillor Efeso Collins was deeply saddened by the news of his passing: "I'm just so sad for Daphne and the boys and their family, given almost weeks ago they buried his younger sister."

"This will just shatter them and the community. Inga was such a beautiful man anyone who knew him whether it was through his rugby or his time doing community work or through Tuigamala and sons, his Funeral directors business he was one of the most humble people, caring and he was full of joy really uplifting and great for our young people." Collins said.

Tuigamala played for Ponsonby Rugby Club, under former All Blacks great Sir Bryan Williams who also coached him when he first played for Samoa: "Inga was a beautiful human being. That smile was so engaging and ever present."

Another former All-Black Kevin Seino also paid tribute to Tuigamala.

"I'm shocked and my heart goes out to the Tuigamala family," Senio he said.

"I think of some of the greats like Pita Fatialofa, Papa Litele, the likes of Apollo Perellini that era of Kelston Boys (High school) and another generation that followed that gave us permission to stand tall as Pasifika people and Samoans,"

Former All Black coach John Hart came across Inga in the New Zealand colts.

"I came in contact when he was very young 18 or 19 in the New Zealand colts, he just a dynamic player on the field, he was a really nice person, a great giver wasn't a taker and someone people had huge respect for.

"I reckon that's the thing that everyone will remember, is that infectious smile that he had throughout his life.

"He was a huge man, a very powerful runner and could run over people, around people and he had a penchant for scoring tries.

I remember in '91 he ended up on one wing and John Kirwan was on the other and that was a pretty powerful combination when you look at the physicality of those two players," Hart said.

When Hart last saw Inga in 2021 he was in training with former Auckland legends, where they waved at each other.

"I thought it was coming right for him… sadly not," Hart said.

Former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga tweeted "Rest In Peace Uso, such a shock."

The Blues tweeted "A titan of the game, not just for the Blues Region, but across the Pacific and the Globe. While he never played Super Rugby, his influence on the game in Auckland was profound. We mourn his loss this morning. RIL Va'aiga Tuigamala."

Moana Pasifika tweeted "Manuia lou Malaga Uso We are heartbroken to learn of the loss of one of Samoa's greatest sons, Fesola'i Va'aiga Tuigamala.

"We speak of the Pasifika giants that paved the way for our generations and Inga was one of them."

Former Warriors and Kiwis winger Iafeta Paleaaesina pointed out what an influence Tuigamala had been on young Pasifika rugby players.

"As a kid I loved watching him bulldoze and send fear into the opposition's eyes every time he touched the ball. Thank you for inspiring us Pasifika and Kiwi kids. God Bless your journey home to our Heavenly Father," he said.

"It goes without saying that Inga was a legend of the Blue and White Hoops. He was a fan favourite within the Auckland Rugby community, who inspired so many to play the game we love," from the Auckland Rugby Union.