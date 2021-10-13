Vahe Kolo Cruise wins Tonga’s Centenary Rugby Tournament

The team defeated Vava’u 29-25 in the main final at the weekend.

In the women’s category, Vahe Hihifo Warriors team defeated Ha’apai Sea Warriors 14-12 in the main final.

The winning teams collected $10,000 in prize money and there were also prizes for the remaining teams.

The best young male player of the tournament was Suliasi Tolu from Vahe Hahake Blues, and the best female player was ‘Ofa La’akulu from the Vahe Hihifo Warriors.

The best player of the tournament was Patelesio Oneone from Vahe Kolo Cruise.