Vakata to coach Tonga A for Pacific Rugby Challenge

Vakata was selected from four candidates that were interviewed late last year.

CEO Peter Harding said his decision has been taken with backing of the National Coach Toutai Kefu and Men’s 7s Head Coach Tevita Tui’fua who were both involved in the selection process:

“Mr Vakata has been involved in watching both Under-20’s games against Samoa and the Tongatapu senior Men’s competition at the end of 2022.”

“He has been working with the TRU’s Head of Performance Semisi Fonua and Lead Performance Analyst Joh Fifita to identify players.”

Tonga A will be selected solely from players in Tonga at the time of selection.

The championship will take place in Samoa.