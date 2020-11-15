Veainu double highlights Black Ferns win

Krystal Murray scored just before halftime for the Barbarians, but the Black Ferns took a 20-8 lead into the break.

Veteran halfback Kendra Cocksedge and debutant lock Kelsie Wills both crossed to join Veainu, who scored in the 18th and 26th minute.

Winger Lyric Faleafaga hauled back the deficit to just five points for the Baabaas when she crossed three minutes after the restart, but from then on the Black Ferns dominated.

Cheyelle Robins-Reti also scored on debut, and Grace Brooker added a sixth for the Black Ferns as they shut out the win.

The two teams meet again in Nelson next Saturday.