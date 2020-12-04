Vern Cotter names nine debutants for the Flying Fijians' Autumn Nations Cup match against Georgia

Vern Cotter has named nine debutants under captain Semi Radradra with the young flankers Johnny Dyer and Mesulame Kunavula together with Lock Temo Mayanavanua named in the starting lineup.

Sunday will be the Flying Fijians first and last game in the Autumn Nations Cup after their earlier pool matches against France, Italy and Scotland were called off because of an outbreak of Covid-19 in the team.

Vern Cotter said the past 10 days have been tough but they have come through it stronger as a team and just being able to run onto the field on Sunday is an achievement in itself.

"What we have lived through is difficult and in this kind of situations people grow and become better individuals and they have time to think and reflect.

"I think we have been able to do that as individuals and also as a team," Vern Cotter said.

Nine players will earn their first cap for the Flying Fijians. Flankers Johnny Dyer and Mesulame Kunavula together with Lock Temo Mayanavanua have been named in the starting line-up while Tevita Ikanivere, Haereiti Hatet, Samuela Tawake, Chris Minimbi, Manueli Ratuniyarawa and Simione Kuruvoli have been named on the bench.

He has maintained the halves combination of Frank Lomani and Ben Volavola and Nemani Nadolo returns on the left wing and will be assisting Volavola with the kicking.

Josua Tuisova will be on the right wing while Semi Radradra and Levani Botia will control the midfield and full-back Kini Murimurivalu will guide the team from the back.

"We have a very established backline who have played together for many tests and I expect them to be lethal if given quality possession," Cotter said.

Vern Cotter said the Flying Fijians have a lot at stake and will be throw their all into it to show the World, they're part of the Autumn Nations Cup for a reason.

"We know Georgia is tough and they have been playing plus improving because they are part of good competition.

"They played well against Ireland recently so the battle will start upfront."

Flying Fijians team Vs Georgia

Peni Ravai

Samuel Matavesi

Mesake Doge

Tevita Ratuva

Temo Mayanavanu

Johnny Dyer

Mesulame Kunavula

Albert Tuisue

Frank Lomani

Ben Volavola

Nemani Nadolo

Levani Botia

Semi Radradra

Josua Tuisova

Kini Murimurivalu

Reserves

Tevita Ikanivere

Haereiti Hetet

Samuela Tawake

Chris Minimbi

Manueli Ratuniyarawa

Simione Kuruvoli

Seru Vularika

Waisea Nayacalevu