Vern Cotter stands down as Fiji coach

The 61-year-old New Zealander, appointed in January 2020, has left for personal reasons.

"I'm disappointed to be leaving at this time," said Cotter, who led Scotland to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2015.

"The team has made some significant improvements over the last few years both on and off the field."

Cotter is the fourth international head coach to leave his role in the past two months, following the departures of Wayne Pivac (Wales), Eddie Jones (England) and Dave Rennie (Australia).

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the players and coaches I have worked with during my time with the team," said Cotter.

"I believe we built a great culture which was testament to some good people working hard and enjoying each other's company.

"I wish the team all the very best for the upcoming Rugby World Cup later this year."

The Fijian Rugby Union said it has "begun the process to recruit a new Flying Fijians coach".