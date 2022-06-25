Wales and Lions great remembered at memorial service in Llanelli

There was a hint of wry amusement, therefore, as his family, friends and former team-mates were joined by thousands of fans at Parc y Scarlets to pay tribute to the legendary Wales and British and Irish Lions captain and fly-half, who passed away on 12 June aged 73.

While Bennett may have wished to remain low-key, there was no downplaying this moment to honour a man whose life had brought such joy to so many.

As drizzle fell from a slate-grey sky, mourners added colour to the occasion as they were invited to wear the shirts, scarves and ties of Bennett's beloved teams - Felinfoel, Llanelli, Wales and the Lions.

This was a celebration. Of Bennett the player, one of the game's all-time greats, and of Bennett the man, a warm and generous soul.

Flowers were arranged on the pitch to spell 'Dad', '10' and 'Benny', while videos of his myriad moments of genius were shown on a big screen before the memorial service began.

"I'm not sure how much he would have enjoyed it because of how humble he was, but the people who turned up showed the respect that he had right across the community, not just the rugby community," said Scarlets, Wales and Lions hooker Ken Owens.

"He was a humble man from Felinfoel. You'd see him talking to people and you wouldn't know all that he'd achieved in the game and in life.

"I remember being in the lounges after Scarlets games and he would light up the room. People would congregate around him to hear his stories.

"He's going to be a huge miss to the region, the club, the town, to his family obviously and to everyone who knew him."