Wales wary of Tuilagi but another English Lion's on the radar

The powerhouse centre has recently recovered from a hamstring injury and is poised for a first Test match appearance since England’s Autumn Nations Series game against world champions South Africa in November.

Wales assistant coach and skills specialist Jenkins worked with Tuilagi on the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, and he is fully aware of his threat.

“We need to be mindful of what Manu brings,” Jenkins said.

“He is a very, very good rugby player and very physical. He brings a lot to England when he does play.

“It will be a little bit different with Manu playing, there is no doubting that. Whether he is carrying or a decoy runner, he certainly attracts defenders either way.

“They can use him in a couple of different ways if they need to, and I am sure they will on Saturday.

“One thing is simple, we have to muscle-up on him and show our intent.”

Jenkins also has Lions experience from last summer’s South Africa trip of gifted England fly-half talent Marcus Smith, who is set to oppose Wales for the first time this weekend.

The Harlequins playmaker has made a storming start to his international career, and Jenkins added: “He is a very talented player who seems to have a lot of time on the ball.

“He puts people in holes or is goose-stepping and taking you on. There is his kicking game as well, so he is a big threat to us and one we will have to keep a close eye on.