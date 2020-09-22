Wallabies centre Kuridrani exits Brumbies

The 29-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Perth team, where he will reunite with Kyle Godwin in a formidable centre combination.

Kuridrani, who has played 61 Tests over the past seven years, was a surprise omission from Dave Rennie’s new-look Wallabies squad for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup series and Rugby Championship.

He started at outside centre for the Brumbies in their grand final victory over Queensland on Saturday night, bringing to a close his 135-game career in Canberra which began in 2012.

Kuridrani says he’s excited to begin a new chapter in his career at the Force.

“While I’m sad to be leaving the club, I feel the time is right for me in my career to have a fresh challenge and I’m excited for my new opportunity with the Western Force,” Kuridrani said in a statement.

“I played with Kyle Godwin at the Brumbies, so I’m looking forward to playing alongside him again.”

Force coach Tim Sampson said he’d been a fan of Kuridrani since his junior days playing in Queensland.

“We are delighted to have secured a player of his calibre for next season,” Sampson said.

“I remember watching him when he first came onto the scene as a youngster in Brisbane and suspected then he was a player who was going to go all the way.”

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar also paid tribute to Kuridrani, who he said had been a rock in the No.13 jersey.

They have a ready-made replacement in Solomone Kata.

“He’s been a great servant for the club over the years, all the way to end where he was one of our best against the Reds on Saturday night,” McKellar said.

“It’s always tough to see a guy who’s contributed so much to the club leave but it’s probably the right time for Tevita to have a fresh start and we wish him all the best for the future.”