Wallabies coach Eddie Jones tipped to make shock late Rugby World Cup squad changes

Jones named his World Cup squad in Darwin on August 10 but teams have until August 28 to submit their final, official lists of 33 players.

The Wallabies were crushed 41-17 by France on Monday (AEST) in their last Test before their World Cup opener against Georgia on September 10 (AEST).﻿

"Knowing Eddie Jones and seeing some of his selections and the way that he does things, I would expect probably two to three changes," Mitchell said on Nine's Sports Sunday.

"I know it sounds crazy, that we're on the eve of the World Cup, but I would expect a number of changes. There would be nothing worse than being one of those players to get a tap on the shoulder."

The Wallabies are 0-5 in 2023 in Jones' second coming as coach since ousting Dave Rennie in January.

ones has been wildly unpredictable with his selections and watched Australia A beat World Cup pool rivals Portugal 30-17 in Paris on Sunday (AEST).

That team included the likes of Pete Samu, Bernard Foley, Tom Wright, James O'Connor, Lachie Swinton and Ned Hanigan.

"Giving a couple of guys an opportunity to state their final claims," Mitchell said.

"I just think Eddie Jones has got another couple of little crafty moves up his sleeve."

But speaking after the France loss, Jones downplayed the possibility of late changes.

"I wouldn't think so at this stage mate," Jones told reporters.

"Everyone's right on the edge at the moment. We'll have one more week of hard training in Saint-Etienne and then we'll ease off a bit for the Georgia game.

"So we've got a few blokes right on the edge but at this stage I couldn't envisage the 33 being changed.﻿"

WALLABIES RUGBY WORLD CUP SQUAD

Forwards: Will Skelton (c), Angus Bell, Pone Fa'amausili, Zane Nonggorr, Blake Schoupp, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Matt Faessler, Dave Porecki, Jordan Uelese, Richie Arnold, Nick Frost, Matt Philip, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Rob Leota, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Josh Kemeny

Backs: Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Tate McDermott, Nic White, Carter Gordon, Lalakai Foketi, Samu Kerevi, Izaia Perese, Jordan Petaia, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Suliasi Vunivalu, Ben Donaldson﻿﻿