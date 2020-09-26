Warriors captain learns lessons in tough times

The Warriors sign off their season on Sunday against the Manly Sea Eagles after missing out on the playoffs.

Tuivasa-Sheck described the eventual season in which the team were based away from home in New South Wales, lost their coach, had homesick team members leave and had the rules changed to allow them loan players as "interesting".

During all of the off-field chaos the 27-year-old fullback was commended for his leadership.

But he was quick to deflect the praise.

"A lot of people say thank you for my sacrifice and for the things that I've done, but I don't see it as that at all.

"It's been a whole team and club thing and I'm learning that I can lean on other people and ask for help [and learning] because I'm the captain not to just put my hand up for everything and say that I'm doing it.

"But just to lean out to the young boys and to the staff that's one thing I've learnt."

Tuivasa-Sheck is the only player still in Australia who does not have his family with him.

He has not seen his wife and children in five months.

"Not being able to see the kids is the toughest part," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

Tuivasa-Sheck was injured in last week's game against the Canberra Raiders and will not play in the last game of the season.

He could have already flown home to New Zealand but decided to stick it out with the rest of the team who will return after Sunday's game.

"The club offered it [an early flight] to me, I thought it was a real nice gesture but I couldn't take.

"I came in here with the team, there's a lot of us heading back to New Zealand and the staff included, and I just had to finish off the story together with everyone."

The team will spend two weeks in quarantine when they get back.

After such a long time living in close quarters as a team, Tuivasa-Sheck is looking forward to returning to family life and getting away from some of his more pesky teammates.

"I'm real sick of them," Tuivasa-Sheck joked.

"Jazz [Tevaga] is like 'man this is the best, I can't wait for us to hang out when we get to New Zealand' and in my head I'm thinking when I get back to New Zealand I don't want to see any of you guys for the rest of the year, I've had enough of this with you.

"But the bonds we've created here, it's going to be a lifetime experience and lifetime relationship with everyone."

Being stuck together for months has helped Tuivasa-Sheck get closer to some of the younger players than he would in a normal season.

Paul Turner and Adam Pompey were among the "funny dudes" that Tuivasa-Sheck had a new appreciation of.

"They've got character about them but if it wasn't for this bubble then you wouldn't see them shine and you wouldn't see them make their debuts.

"So I would encourage any of the young boys coming through to open up to the group and share your story and share the type of character that you are."

Tuivasa-Sheck does have some priorities for when he finally gets home which centre around his family.

"Firstly, throw my phone in the bin - try not to get contacted by anyone - and there's nothing else I can think of that doesn't involve the kids or the family, that's all I'm thinking about trying to escape from rugby league to get a break mentally, physically, and just be present at home."

Tuivasa-Sheck knows he won't be able to get away from rugby league completely and will need to spill the details on a season which will be memorable for many reasons.

"Everyone will want to know what went down and how was this and how was that and just telling a few different stories of what went on but most of the time I'll just be around the family."