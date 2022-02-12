Warriors' homecoming pushed back

After being based in Australia for the past two years, the game against the Penrith Panthers on Saturday 18 June was meant to be the Warriors' first game at home in 1023 days.

However, chief executive Cameron George says the government's border restrictions make it too hard to play.

George says it is "impossible" for NRL teams to isolate for seven days after arriving in New Zealand.

"Penrith, for example, plays the previous Sunday so it can't even do the seven days before our game."

The cancellation means the focus shifts to the next possible home game against the West Tigers on 3 July, with three further games targeted to be played this side of the Tasman.

Cameron George says despite the setback, he remains hopeful the Warriors can still play at Mt Smart this season.

The NRL season begins in March.