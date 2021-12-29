'We didn't have flyhalf cover': Quins boss Tabai Matson heaps praise on late call up Will Edwards

Smith was ruled out of ‘Big Game 13′ after it was revealed on Boxing Day that he tested for Covid, but the England fly-half will be available for Sunday’s trip to Gloucester.

In his absence, Edwards made his second Premiership start of the season and the 26-year-old shone in front of a 72,785 crowd by setting up two of the champions’ six tries.

“Will was exceptional,” Matson said. “We didn’t have flyhalf cover and people don’t realise how hard it is to step into the breach like that. He kicked his goals and got us around the park. He adjusted well.

“Marcus is good. He’s actually available (on Tuesday) and is back in the mix. These are strange times.

“We’re really fortunate to have an amazing medical team who mitigate as much of these strange times as possible.

“For the next couple of weeks, just getting a 23 to the start line is going to pay dividends in April.