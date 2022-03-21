Western Force win after the siren

Centre Bayley Kuenzle proved the hero after the siren, with his 83rd minute penalty goal after 23 phases sealing a crucial 20-18 win for the Force.

The Force braved a frantic opening to proceedings in muddy conditions to open the scoring through former All Black Jeremy Thrush.

The veteran lock powered over from a rolling maul set-piece play in the 18th minute for his 11th career Super Rugby try.

Drua fought back to curb the Force's early scoreboard pressure to register their first try of the match through winger Vinaya Habosi in the 32nd minute.

An action-packed end to the first half followed, with Selestino Ravutaumada racing over the line, but a knock-on was judged to have occurred in the build-up to deny a second Drua try.

Ollie Callan was shown a yellow card following repeated team infringements from the Force, as the siren sounded in the 40th minute and the Force lead 10-8 at halftime.

The Fijian side took the lead for the first time in the match at the 55th minute mark at 18-17.

With possession changing hands frequently, the Force pushed hard for a win and were rewarded with a penalty goal after the siren to win the game.

