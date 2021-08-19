World Cup delay a chance for new Tonga rugby league body

Earlier this year, the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed an appeal by the former governing body, Tonga National Rugby League, over its expulsion from the International Rugby League.

An Interim Management Group was installed in June to manage rugby league affairs in Tonga until March, which is Chaired by the Tonga Prime Minister, Dr Pōhiva Tuʻiʻonetoa, and includes representatives from the Tonga Government and Asia Pacific Rugby League.

Kristian Woolf said delaying the World Cup by 12 months means there is now an opportunity for a new administration to be put in place before kick-off.

"The interim set-up was always only until the World Cup and was always only a short-term setup to make sure that Tonga was able to get to the World Cup and that our players were able to represent the country," he said.

"Now that that's going to be a more extensive period, of well over 12 months or almost 18 months, I would think that there would be some moves made to try and get a more permanent body there but that's very much a decision for the International Rugby League."

The UK based Woolf, who led St Helens to the 2020 Super League title, said any future governing body in Tonga needs to have player representation and really clear communication with the playing group.

"Obviously we had a set-up in the past where that certainly wasn't the case and when communication breaks down and things aren't done appropriately then that's when we end up with problems as we did.

"So going forward I think there would be a very strong push to make sure that that communication channel is open and the best way to do that is to have player representatives involved."

Kristian Woolf said the Tongan players have sacrificed a lot to represent their country and deserve to have a say in how the organisation is run.

"If you have a look at world sport now, if you look at the NRL as the best example, the RLPA (Rugby League Players Association) are a very strong voice for the players and there's a very strong representation there for players' needs and players being respected as really our biggest asset in our game. I think that's exactly how it needs to be for Tonga and all countries."

The Asia-Pacific Rugby League Confederation last year endorsed the bid by a rival body, Tonga Ma'a Tonga Rugby League (TMTRL), for full IRL membership. It had the backing of the Tongan players, with Sika Manu and Will Hopoate named as the inaugural player representatives.

Despite talks with the Tonga Government and IRL, plans towards it gaining full IRL membership have stalled.

The Interim Management Group is intended to pave the way for the introduction of a new entity called Tonga Rugby League Incorporated (TRL) next year.