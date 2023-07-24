Yato leaves Flying Fijians camp

Coach Simon Raiwalui has confirmed that Yato removed himself from the camp earlier this week.

The Nadroga man trained with the team at the Sigatoka Sand Dunes last weekend and was part of their training session on Monday.

Raiwalui said Yato left the squad on his own accord.

‘He had great preparation and in the past weeks he was an outstanding leadership, leading the boys from and unfortunately there was a situation and he chose to leave the camp and I respect that.’

He added they had a situation where Yato chose to leave the camp and they respect his decision.

The national coach added Yato led from the front in their past three weeks together.

Raiwalui said at the moment no new players will be brought in to replace Yato.