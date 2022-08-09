2022 Commonwealth Games comes to an end

The closing ceremony took place at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium this morning with performances from artists including UB40, Apache Indian, Beverley Knight, Dexys Midnight Runners, Goldie, Jacob Banks, Jaykae and Jorja Smith.

The ceremony also included a tradtional handover of the Commonwealth Games flag to Australia which will is set to host the next Games in 2026.

After a record-breaking Games of both individual and team success, New Zealand cyclist Aaron Gate took on the roleas the country's flagbearer.

Gate won four gold medals at the Games - three at the velodrome and one on the road.

The 31-year-old Aucklander said being named as Te Pou Hapai (flagbearer) was the "icing on the cake" of a successful games.

Gate, who also competed at the Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games as well as the Tokyo and Rio Olympic Games, follows in the footsteps of Joelle King and Tom Walsh who carried the flag at the Opening Ceremony.