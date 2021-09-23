Anthony Joshua: Eddie Hearn would be 'shocked' if Tyson Fury fight didn't happen

Fury, 33, was forced to shelve plans to fight Joshua after being ordered by an arbitrator to face Deontay Wilder, leaving fans gutted to see the undisputed showdown fall through.

Joshua defends his WBA (Super), IBF and WBO belts against Oleksandr Usyk next and AJ's promoter says he would be shocked if the Fury fight did not happen.

"I don't want to speak badly about Fury's team, but I don't trust them. Really, we've got to look after ourselves and our own business, which is Oleksandr Usyk. The only thing that matters right now is that fight.

"I believe that Tyson Fury would fight Anthony Joshua. We know it's the biggest financial fight in boxing. I know for a fact AJ would fight Tyson Fury. I would be shocked if both won their upcoming fights and we didn't see that fight."

Team AJ has blamed Team Fury for the fight collapsing, while Fury's co-promoter Frank Warren has repeatedly insisted a deal was never signed.

Joshua opted to face his WBO mandatory Usyk after Fury signed to fight Wilder again - and Hearn revealed the 31-year-old would never entertain relinquishing one of his titles.

"The dream has always been to be undisputed," the Matchroom boss said of Joshua.