 

"Anything can happen" Tala coach on Tonga's Netball World Cup debut

BY: Loop Pacific
05:58, June 21, 2023
16 reads

The Tongan Tala coach says they will travel to Cape Town for the 2023 Netball World Cup confident they have as much of a chance as any other team to create history at the event.

 Head coach Jaqua Pori-Makea-Simpson says she is excited with the set of players they have as they enter their final preparation phase for their World Cup debut.

"Look, I think all you need is a chance and anything can happen. We have proven that. We are on 20 or 21 test match wins in a row now," she told RNZ Pacific on Monday.

"We also appreciate that we haven't necessarily played against the variety that we will come up against in a World Cup. You know, we currently [are] technically ranked seventh and we would expect no less.

"We're fairly certain that we definitely have the opportunity to finish above seventh position."

Source: 
RNZ Sports
Tags: 
Tonga Netball
Netball World Cup
  • 16 reads