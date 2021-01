Investigators alleged that Benzema, who has not played for Les Bleus since October, 2015, encouraged Valbuena to pay blackmailers in order that the tape would not be made public.

Benzema has denied wrongdoing and a trial date has not yet been set.

Benzema, 33, has scored 261 goals in 533 games with Real Madrid and found the net 27 times in 81 games for France.