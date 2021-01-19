Big win for England

Bairstow hit the winning runs as England claimed the first of the two-match series, but players have little option but to celebrate back at their accommodation near the ground, where they are hunkered down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is something that does take its toll because you're going from a hotel to a cricket ground and back to the hotel," he said.

The players had to quarantine in their hotel rooms after arriving in Sri Lanka and return negative COVID-19 tests before being allowed to start their pre-test preparations.

The second Test starts in Galle on Friday.