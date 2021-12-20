Bob Arum teases Joseph Parker v Tyson Fury as world title talks stall

Parker scored an impressive unanimous points win in his rematch with Derek Chisora in Manchester on Sunday. As the year winds down, the focus now falls on where the heated heavyweight division is heading in 2022.

WBC champion Fury has a mandatory challenge to take from Dillian Whyte, but negotiations are struggling and Arum suggested Fury could even vacate his belt, raising Parker or former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr, as worthy alternatives for a UK stadium fight.

Arum told Talksport in the UK: “If we can't come to a deal with Dillian Whyte, we'll do a fight for the Ring Magazine belt and the 'lineal' title, and we'll pick another opponent. We've gotta get Tyson back in the ring by the end of March.

“Frank (Warren, co-promoter) and I are determined to come to him with an opponent that's acceptable, and we'd love to do that fight in Cardiff.

“Andy Ruiz Jr is a possibility. Joseph Parker I see had a good victory over Derek Chisora – that could be a possibility. And we're looking at a couple of other names that might be appropriate.”

Arum’s words appear to be nothing more than bargaining talk.

Parker and Fury have both said they wouldn’t fight each other, such is the closeness of their friendship with Parker using Fury’s facilities to prepare for both of his fights with Chisora this year. Parker’s trainer Andy Lee is also an assistant trainer for Fury.

The reality is that Fury’s WBC title has massive monetary value for the Gypsy King moving forward as a unification fight beckons.

If Fury can beat Whyte and retain his belt, then he will likely take on the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua rematch that has the WBO, IBF and WBA titles at stake.

That series of fights is likely to tie the belts up for most of 2022, leaving Parker to find opponents that will consolidate his position as one of the best credentialed contenders to step up once the dust settles.

Meanwhile, Parker has urged Chisora to retire on the back of the veteran’s third straight loss, and a heavy one as Parker took him down three times and dished out constant punishment.

“Personally I'd like to see him walk away. He has given boxing everything, but that's his decision,” Parker said.

Chisora insists he is ready to carry on as he eyes his 38th birthday, tweeting: “F… retirement. I'll be back in the summer b…..”