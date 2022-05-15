Boxer Junior Fa: 'I’ll just beat him up throughout the fight'

Fa says he’s feeling excited and prepared for his first fight since his loss a year ago against Joseph Parker.
“A lot of time has passed. A lot of time for me you know get my butt into gear and into the right mind frame. Finally to have a date where I get back in the ring is awesome.”
He says he’s been honing his skills and looking forward to coming out of this one with a win. Fa, who's 32 years old, is up against a fighter who's 13 years older, though they both stand at 1.96m (6ft 5 in).
“[Lucas Browne] is a big man, he’s a tall man but I believe I’ve got a far better jab, far better mover, I am a lot younger too. I know he’s going to bring his experience.”
Covid-19 slowed down the boxing world over the last two years with only a few promoters were putting on shows during the height of the pandemic. Fa says overseas travel and quarantine restrictions slowed down things but he’s ready for this fight.
Fa will face Browne on 5 June in Melbourne.