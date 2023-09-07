Bula Boys beat in-form Solomons to reach Oceania Olympic final

The Bula Boys now face New Zealand in Saturday night's final after the Oly Whites thrashed Vanuatu 8-0 in the first semi-final at Mt Smart Stadium.

Captain Etonia Dogalau was the hero for the Fijians scoring twice.

Substitute Brendan McMullen scored Fiji's third at the end.

The result is perhaps a small surprise as the Solomon Islanders were in great form coming into the match, beating Vanuatu and Samoa 3-0 and Tonga 5-1 in their group matches.

In the final Dogalau's side will attempt to qualify for the Olympics for the second time, having represented Oceania at the 2016 Summer Games.

The Oly Whites were three up within 12 minutes against the shell-shocked Vanuatans, and 6-0 up at half-time. Oscar van Hattum, Jesse Randall and Aaryan Raj all scored two goals apiece.

The final at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday is a repeat of the pool stage match between the two sides, when the host nation defeated the Fijians 3-1.