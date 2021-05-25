Cantona wants public interest in football clubs

The former France international has previously criticised United's involvement in the breakaway European Super League, saying the club's owners, the Glazer family, should have taken the views of supporters into account.

"The fans need to be respected," Cantona told the BBC. "Maybe now they need to have voting rights ... Football needs to be democratic."

Cantona said the Glazers should consider letting United's supporters hold a stake in the club, to give them a greater say in major decisions.

Cantona joined Manchester United in 1992 and won four league titles in five seasons, scoring 70 goals in 156 league appearances. He retired in 1997 aged 30.

United finished the league season second in the table behind champions Manchester City. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team face Villarreal in the Europa League final this week.