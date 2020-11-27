CNMI forms Pacific Mini Games Committee

Peter represented the CNMI in the Pacific Games Council meeting in Samoa last year to reaffirm the commonwealth's commitment to the event.

He has been named by Governor Ralph Torres to serve as chair of the local Organising Committee.

He will be joined by a slew of officials from the CNMI's government and private sector, including Saipan Mayor, David Apatang; Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director, Priscilla Iakopo; Hotel Association Chair, Gloria Cavanagh; and the heads of the departments of Public Safety, Public Works, Lands and Natural Resources, among others.

Torres' Senior Policy Adviser, Robert Hunter, and Pacific Games Council Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Minogue, are also on the committee.

Aside from announcing the makeup of the Mini Games organising committee, subcommittees for logistics, security, sports, games village and support services/accommodations, medals and ceremonies, finance, medical, food, and media and public relations were also formed.

The Mini Games were originally set for 2021 but postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will now be held 17-25 June 2022.