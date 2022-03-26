Congratulatory messages for Tonga Netball ahead of PacAus series final

“Her Majesty has directed that I convey her heartfelt congratulations with best wishes to the Team members for their upcoming game,” the Queen’s Deputy Private Secretary, Kathleen Nina Tupou said in a message to the Team’s manager Kerrianne Farrelly,

Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku also congratulated the national netball team for their winning performances at the Australia Pacific Netball Series in Sydney this week and wished them well in their final against Fiji today.

The national side has defeated Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Samoa and currently leads the series.

The final is at 4pm (Tonga time)

Photo Tonga Netball