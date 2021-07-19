Debutant Nini Manumua keen to represent Tonga in Tokyo Olympics weightlifting

The 21-year-old grew up in Tonga but now lives in the United States.

Manumu'a made a name for herself in the sport after claiming a junior world championship medal under the American flag.

She is now competing under the Tongan flag, inspired by her home nation’s history-making rugby league team, and has been working towards the Olympics for the last three years.

She has been handed a tripartite place by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

Manumu'a finished in 14th in the women's +87kg division, one place short of an automatic qualification berth.