Funaki says the Tongan people have been through a lot and he is proud to have done something they can cheer about.

The 24-year-old swept the 96-kg class with three gold medals.

Funaki also expressed his fondness of the host the Northern Marianas and how good they were treated during their stay in Saipan.

In all, Tonga finished 10th in the medal tally with four gold and three bronze medals.

Photo screenshot Caption: Three-time gold medal winner in weightlifting, Uaealesi Funaki