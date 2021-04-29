Digicel Rewards Winners for Inter-College Cheering Competition

The first prize was awarded to Lavengamalie College with $2,500 cash having received the most votes, 2nd place to Liahona High School with $1,500 cash and third place to Queen Salote College with $1,000 cash.

Eleven (11) secondary schools across Tonga performed with much enthusiasm for the Digicel team when they visited each school before and during the Inter-College sports chanting just about anything to do with the Digicel brand.

The main criteria for the competition was to cheer about the Digicel apps and the judging of the top 3 winning cheers will be done by public votes casted via the BiP app.

The cheers from each school were recorded and posted on the Digicel Facebook page for the public to view and judge who wins by sending their votes via BiP. By the final day, votes received came from local numbers and also international numbers too.

The Facebook post for Lavengamalie College alone was extraordinary for it received the highest statistics above any other participating school with: an engagement rate of 37%, over 1000 reactions, almost 500 shares and over 100 comments.

The Cheering Competition was a success as parents and ex-students rallied behind their children and to cheer them on, and also helped to drive customer awareness and engagement with the BiP app.