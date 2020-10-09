Digicel Supporting Local Canoe Club Opening Regatta

Digicel Tonga Acting CEO, Ragigia Dawai, said, “We are proud to support local sporting initiatives such as this in order to develop the culture of outrigger canoe activity in Tonga for community enhancement.”

Digicel sponsored the prizes for the 500m sprint race and for the 12km long distance race. Each competing canoe consisted of six paddlers.

Malakai ‘Ahokava, Club President, said, “Thank you Digicel for this tremendous support and prizes awarded to our members. We’re very grateful.”

Digicel continues supporting local initiatives that encourage and promote healthy and wellbeing and in this case along with fun in the water.