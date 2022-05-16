Digicel TV acquires rights for UEFA Nations League live coverage

The UEFA Nations League is a new competition structure comprising 16 teams in Leagues A, B and C and 7 teams in League D.

The teams are allocated to leagues based on the overall ranking following the previous year’s UEFA Nations League.

League A features 4 Groups with leading teams such as World Cup Finalists, France, Euro Champions, Italy, current FIFA number 2 ranked team of Belgium, and 2021 Nations League runners up Spain leading the 4 groups.

The four group winners of League A will play off against each other in the UEFA Nations Finals to determine the UEFA Nations League winners.

There is a promotion/relegation system across lower placed teams in each of the other Leagues and overall standings leading to a qualification process for the future Euro 2024 competition for the top 16 European teams.

Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu, said; “This is excellent news for football fans, who love to watch the best players in the world including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane, Jorginho, Memphis Dempay and Virgil Vin Dijk.”

“We’re delighted to be adding this fantastic competition to our ever-expanding football offering which already includes Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Europa League, Bundesliga, English FA Cup final as well as international action in the form of World Cup Qualifiers, cementing Digicel TV as the home of live and exclusive international football.”

The new 2022/2023 season will kick off on 3 June with exciting match ups such as Spain vs Portugal, France v Denmark, Italy v Germany, Netherlands v Belgium, England v Hungary.

“We are also delighted to announce that Sky Pacific will broadcast live and exclusive the match between UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy and 2021 Copa América champions Argentina from London's Wembley Stadium on Thursday, 2nd June 2022,” added Anthony.

