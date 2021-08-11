Digicel TV & PlayGo App – Your Home of Premier League Football

Live Premier League football will be back with the opening fixture on Saturday August 14 as newly-promoted Brentford take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at 8 am.

The Bees will be hoping to make the most of their first season in the top flight since the late 1940s, while the Gunners will be looking for significant improvement on their 8th placed finish.

Brentford versus Arsenal will be one of eleven matches in the first weekend of broadcast on Digicel TV and the PlayGo app with the highlight of the round pitching champions Manchester City away at Tottenham on Monday morning.

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga CEO, said; “Premier League is passionately followed by our customers and there are a lot of fans for teams such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and the likes. We continue to invest in content that our customers value and not only are we the home of Premier League football, but also Bundesliga, UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues as well as major international rugby matches over the next three months, in addition to upcoming NRL finals, AFL finals, IPL and much more.”

“Digicel TV and PlayGo app customers will continue to enjoy unrivalled Premier League coverage on Premier League’s dedicated channel as well as TVWAN Action showing over 100 live matches a season including the key head to heads in the best slots and, of course, world class analysis from the biggest names in football.”

It’s shaping up to be an interesting 2021-22 season with Manchester City eager to defend their Premier League crown, with rivals Manchester United keen to go one step further in challenging their neighbours for supremacy.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester City and West Ham United will all have European fixtures to negotiate after their top six finishes to the last Premier League campaign. Two of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, who finished the 2020/21 season in seventh and eighth respectively, will want to improve on their seasons. Customers are encouraged to sign up or reconnect for free well in advance of these matches to avoid any disappointment