Elaine Thompson-Herah stays on course as Laura Muir progresses

The 100m champion clocked 21.66 seconds to lead the qualifiers for the final, with silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also safely through.

British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw reached her final after a rain-interrupted qualification.

Laura Muir and Katie Snowdon advanced to the semi-finals of the 1500m.

Thompson-Herah looked impressive in her race but will be challenged in the final by Fraser-Pryce, Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast and impressive Namibian teenagers Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi.

Beth Dobbin, Britain's sole representative in the event after Dina Asher-Smith's withdrawal through injury, finished fifth in the same semi-final as Thompson-Herah, clocking 22.85.

"I don't feel like I belong in that company if I'm honest," Dobbin said.

"It feels so bizarre. I do have to pinch myself every time I run with these girls, but I am getting more used to it. This year's been the first year when I've been on the Diamond League circuit and it's been really good to get that experience.

"This morning helped me a lot because it didn't faze me I was running with Elaine. I've done it a few times now and she was in my race when I PBed so I was hoping for that today. These girls are my idols and I'm just living the dream."

Shericka Jackson, the 100m bronze medallist, failed to make it to the semi-finals after dramatically easing down too soon in her heat, missing out on qualification by four one-thousandths of a second.