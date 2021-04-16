 

English clubs cruise into Europa League final four

BY: Loop Pacific
12:13, April 16, 2021
Manchester United and Arsenal have strolled through to the semi-finals of the second tier Europa League.

United have beaten Granada 2-0 in the second leg of their quarter-final tie at Old Trafford to progress 4-0 on aggregate.

Arsenal have beaten Slavia Prague 5-1 on aggregate after racing to a 4-0 win in the Czech Republic.

The two English clubs are on opposite sides of the draw and could meet in next month's Europa League final.

Manchester United will face Roma for a place in the final after the Italians overcame Ajax in the quarters, while Villareal have beaten Dinamo Zagreb to book a meeting with Arsenal.

     

