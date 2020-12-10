European Champions League football game abandoned over racist remark

The match between Paris St-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended 14 minutes into the game with the score 0-0.

Istanbul allege the fourth official from Romania used a racist term towards their assistant coach Pierre Webo.

The Istanbul players walked from field and were followed by the PSG players.

The game will be completed tomorrow and no matter what the result, PSG will qualify from the group along with Leipzig, who eliminated Manchester United with a 3-2 win in Germany.

Elsewhere Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties as Juventus out-classed Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou to claim top spot in their group.

Already qualified Chelsea drew 1-1 with Russians Krasnodar at Stamford Bridge.