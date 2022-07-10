From fighting fires to the Commonwealth Games for top basketballer Ella Fotu

About 18 months ago when the English and Tongan, Auckland-based 26-year-old heard there was potential the modified game might be included in the Games, she set the goal to get there. And she has.

Before she heads off to Birmingham, she’s getting some 3X3 experience at the Asia Cup in Singapore. She only received the call-up for the competition last weekend.

She speaks with Zoë George about sport and her job as a firefighter:

At my station, there are no females. The station I was at before there was two. But they are around and we all support each other and keep in contact which is nice. But there’s some great people in the service. It’s like a family. Great banter, always!

During the downtime at the station, do you bring out the ball and have a bit of one-on-one with the men?

I’m pretty sure they are too scared, eh! They talk a big game, but I think I can take them all!

What do your fellow firefighters think about you going to the Commonwealth Games?

They are so supportive. My crew, they hype me up all the time. So much credit to my crew and the organisation. They allow me to do this. I’m very thankful for that.

What was harder to train for: the Fire Service or the Commonwealth Games basketball team?

That’s a hard question! They do cross over, but I would say the fire service. I played basketball because I enjoyed, but fire service is a little more serious. You want to be a good firefighter. Not that you don’t want to be a good basketballer, but there’s a bit more at stake. It’s nice to know you are there to help. The community look to firefighters as a helping hand, and that’s what I really like. We’ll do as much as we can for you and show you that support when you need it.