 

Fiji’s Sprint King, Banuve Tabakaucoro qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

BY: Loop Pacific
08:02, June 29, 2021
60 reads

Fiji’s National Sprint King Banuve Tabakucoro has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

FASANOC has confirmed his name in the Team Fiji list.

Tabakaucoro is currently training in Australia preparing for the Games.

The 29-year-old will race against the best in the world as he takes up the universality spot for athletics.

Meanwhile, Fiji Swimming has submitted the names of Cheyenne Rova and Taichi Vakasama.

Rova and Vakasama are going to the Olympics through the universality spot.

Table Tennis will also be represented at the Games by Sally Yee.

53 athletes and officials will be representing Team Fiji when the Games begin on 23 July 2021.

 

     

Tags: 
Banuve Tabakaucoro
Team Fiji
Tokyo Olympics
