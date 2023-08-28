Fiji Beach boys beat Tonga

Fiji bounced back from their loss to Solomon Islands from their opening day, thrashing Tonga by 21-3.

Fiji scored three goals in the first seven minutes through Ravneel Pal, Tevita Waranaivalu and Bruce Hughes.

Suva striker Rusiate Matarerega finished off a cross from Rajneel Singh before Waranaivalu got his brace with a terrific strike.

Hughes got his double before Gabrielle Matanisiga rounded off the first stanza scoring as Fiji led 7-0.

Matanisiga hit his double after the restart of the second period with a powerful strike and also got his hat-trick a couple of minutes later.

Waranaivalu also scored his hat-trick after 17 minutes.

Tongans scored a goal in the 19th minute through Justin Toetu’u but goals through Merrill Nand, Matarerega and Rajneel Singh extented the lead further. Sione Tutone managed to add a second goal just before the end of the second period for the Tongans.

In the beginning of the final period, Matanisiga and Waranaivalu scored in quick succession to add their fourth goals to the tally.

Both Matanisiga and Waranaivalu continued scoring goals as they added a goal each to top the goal scoring charts for Fiji with five goals each.

A third goal for Tonga was scored by Mosese Ulavalu. Fiji needs a win against Tahiti today in order to qualify for the finals.

Fiji coach Jerry Sam said the boys displayed a very good game with a lot of confidence.

“We would be playing against Tahiti which is a very tactical team and have great moves. We will go back to the drawing board and work on the structure in order to compete against Tahiti tomorrow (today),” said Sam.

Tonga coach Penisimani Fatafehi said despite the loss, he felt there was improvement in the team’s performance especially in their defense.

“I am pleased with our preparation towards the match and I also recognize that most of our players are teenagers playing against a very mature Fiji team,” said Fatafehi.