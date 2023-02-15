Fiji drops bodybuilding and judo teams from Pacific Games

FBC reports Chef de Mission Ajay Ballu saying these two sports had some issues that could not allow them to be part of the contingent.

In terms of bodybuilding, he said they have a governance issue and did not have an AGM.

And, he added, judo missed the bond payment deadline.

Ballu said all federations had been informed well before time of the regulations and deadlines and they will not be lenient this year.

He confirmed that the nation will be represented by 27 sports at the Honiara Pacific Games that will be held in November and December.