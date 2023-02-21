Fiji footballer sent home after on-field brawl

The trio were dismissed in their U-20 match against Indonesia in the PSSI Invitational tournament.

Pawan Pratap Singh, who was sent off for punching opponents as the fight broke out in the game's final minutes, has been sent home by the Fijian FA.

Team captain Melvin Singh was also red-carded while an Indonesian player was sent off for retaliation.

In a statement, Fiji Football Association president Rajesh Patel said the team management has been directed to work on the discipline of the team, both on and off the field, in preparation for the next match and onwards.

"Fiji FA does not condone such behaviour from our national players in the team. We will come down hard on players bringing disrepute to football and the country," Patel said.

The FA has also apologised to the Indonesian FA.

The match was won 4-0 by Indonesia.

In their second game of the series, Fiji lost 3-1 to Guatemala despite taking a 1-0 lead early in the first half.

Fiji next play New Zealand in the four-team tournament.