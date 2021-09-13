Fiji Pearls head coach resigns

Brazel who was appointed nine months ago, says it was one of the toughest decisions she has had to make.

She says she is thankful for the opportunity to serve under Netball Fiji this past few months.

Netball Fiji President RubyAnn Sorovaki says Brazel has made a huge impact in all areas of her role and they support her decision.

Sorovaki adds with Brazel’s help, plans and discussions are now underway, based on funding, to set up the Netball Fiji Academy.

She says work has begun on both a High-Performance Plan and a ‘Coach the Coaches’ Program with a plan to grow the numbers and technical capacity of local coaches.

Netball Fiji will announce Brazel’s replacement over the next few weeks.