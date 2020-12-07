Floyd Mayweather Announces Exhibition Fight With Logan Paul

The two have been heavily rumoured to have been in talks over facing one another in a mega-fight inside the squared circle and the 50-0 boxer has taken to Instagram to confirm the fight will be happening on pay-per-view on 20 February 2021.

This will be the second exhibition fight for Mayweather since retiring. 'Money' made easy work of Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Tokyo on New Year's Eve 2018.

Mayweather made a reported $9 million for one round whereby he danced for the first minute, knocked the young prodigy down three times and made him cry after his corner threw the towel in.

"I got a couple of exhibitions I'm doing," Mayweather said on Instagram Live.

"I got a couple of exhibitions, I'm doing little exhibitions overseas. It's paying though."

Paul, meanwhile, is 0-1 in boxing after turning professional for the second fight with YouTube rival KSI, who was victorious via split-decision in the six-round bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

A venue for the unique match-up has yet to be revealed, though further details are to be released in due course.

Mayweather and Paul have traded shots on social media in recent times, with the undefeated boxer warning the 25-year-old he would get the same treatment as Conor McGregor did in 2017 if they ever locked horns.