Football Ferns name new coach

Klimkova starts in the Football Ferns head coach role in October, replacing Tom Sermanni who stepped down following the Tokyo Olympics.

Klimkova will move to New Zealand from her base in the Czech Republic for the job.

She will be looking ahead to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup to be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

The former Czech Republic defender has coached the the New Zealand side at the FIFA 2014 U-17 Women's World Cup and served as assistant coach to the women's U-20s and the Football Ferns.

She has also coached United States women's age-group sides and has won the W-League with Canberra United.

New Zealand Football chief executive officer Andrew Pragnell said the UEFA Pro License holder had a "real understanding of New Zealand's football ecosystem".

"We're delighted to appoint a coach of Jitka's calibre to lead the Football Ferns into preparations for the home 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and beyond," Pragnell said.

"Jitka has a real love for Aotearoa, is a passionate coach, a very strong communicator, and experienced across a range of international football systems.

"Her experiences here, in Australia - where she won the W-League and was honoured as coach of the year - and in the United States in the US Soccer system make her amply equipped to prepare the Football Ferns for the 2023 and 2027."

Klimkova said she was "honoured and proud" to take on the role and looked forward to her return to New Zealand.

"I can't wait to meet the players, to meet the coaches, to meet the employees of New Zealand Football. It's going to be an amazing journey.

"Our goal is to win our first ever games during the World Cup. And what is the better timing than at home on our home soil?"

The 47-year-old will also be the first full time female head coach of the Football Ferns since the New Zealand Women's National Team picked up the nickname in 2006.

When the team was known as the SWANZ, former player Nora Watkins took charge of the side for a two-match Trans-Tasman challenge in March 1995, while former captain Wendi Henderson jointly held the role of coach with fellow former international Ali Grant in October 2004.