Fotofili to represent Tonga in 100m sprint at the Tokyo Olympics

The 23-year-old has represented Tonga in other international events.

Fotofili is from Lapaha in Tongatapu.

He started competing in the sport at the annual Inter-Collegiate Sports competition, representing Tupou College.

In 2017, he represented Tonga in the U20 Oceania in Fiji and the Pacific Mini Games in Port Vila.

Fotofili went on to compete in the 100m, 400m and 4x100m relay at the Oceania competition in Australia in 2019.

In the same year, he participated in the 100m, 400m, 200m, 4x100m relay, and the 4x400m relay at the Pacific Games in Samoa.

Fotofili later took part in the 100m at the Athletics World Championships in Doha.