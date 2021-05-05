Four Tongan College players selected in 2021 NFL Draft

Wide receiver for Stanford University, Simi Fehoko is the first of the four Tongans, and the 179th player to be selected in the 5th round by the Dallas Cowboys.

This was followed by Talanoa Hufanga, a safety for the University of Southern California, also selected in the 5th round by the San Francisco 49ers.

Marlon Tu’ipulotu was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles, and in the 7th round, defensive lineman for Brigham Young University (BYU), Khyiris Tonga was picked by the Chicago Bears.

Meanwhile, five other players of Polynesian decent were also selected, including four with Samoan heritage and one of Hawaiian heritage.