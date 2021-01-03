Fulham's Covid troubles continue

The move comes after Fulham's away game against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday was also called off due to a "significant rise" in positive coronavirus cases within their camp.

Fulham requested the Premier League to rearrange the Burnley game after the latest round of testing revealed a further increase in positive Covid-19 cases.

"With the health of players and staff the priority, the League and Fulham will agree a further action plan to control the outbreak to allow the club to resume their season safely," the league said in a statement.

The match becomes the fourth in the English top flight to be postponed due to COVID-19 cases since the start of December, with Manchester City and Newcastle United also reporting multiple positive cases.