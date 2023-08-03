Gerrard remembers her late mother through representing Tonga at the Netball World Cup

In mourning the loss of her mother just weeks ago, Gerrard has also found peace and purpose on the court.

Gerrard said has always wanted to represent her mother’s homeland for a long time.

“I wanted to represent Tonga a long time ago but I got to experience the green and gold dress. And all the pathways and resources they had had given me which led to be where I was at that time.”

“But Mum being Tongan from Nukunuku- the Hihifo side, it means a lot now and it always has- the red and white. And I’ve always seen my brother play against or with their brothers, and I’ve always wanted that experience to play with my sisters. So now I got the chance,” she told ABC Pacific.

Gerrard came out of retirement to represent Tonga at their inaugural netball world cup appearance.

She is the sister of former Australian rugby player, Mark Gerrard.

“It’s a different feeling for me playing for Tonga. I know mum is with me and I know that the reason why I play for the red and white is basically for her and knowing that we had a time of rest last week, it’s like it’s totally made it more real, more connected. Even I was always connected to the mother land of Tonga. She’s (Mum) always encouraging me what to do and I guess to inspire. My DNA just shows me where I’m where meant to be.”

Gerrard is currently rated in the top 10 of penalties statistics with 64 points for Tonga at the current world cup.

Tonga will be facing Malawi in their next game tomorrow.