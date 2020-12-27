Gunners beat rivals Chelsea

Arsenal had failed to win any of their previous seven league games - losing five of them - and the win lifted them to 14th place in the table. Chelsea are sixth after their third consecutive away defeat.

Everton moved up to second with a 1-0 win at bottom club Sheffield United.

Jamie Vardy struck the equaliser as Leicester City came back twice to end Manchester United's away winning streak in the Premier League with a 2-2 draw at the King Power stadium.

United, who had won their last ten away games in the Premier League, are fouth on 27 points, a point behind third-placed Leicester.

Liverpool, who host West Bromwich Albion tomorrow, are top of the standings on 31 points.

Manchester City breezed to a 2-0 home win over Newcastle United, a result that lifted them to fifth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Aston Villa made light of playing half the match with 10 men to thrash Crystal Palace 3-0.

Eighth placed Southampton drew 0-0 with Fulham.