 

Gunners beat rivals Chelsea

13:19, December 27, 2020
Arsenal beat London rivals Chelsea 3-1 for their first English Premier League win in nearly two months as goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka lifted the pressure on coach Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal had failed to win any of their previous seven league games - losing five of them - and the win lifted them to 14th place in the table. Chelsea are sixth after their third consecutive away defeat.

Everton moved up to second with a 1-0 win at bottom club Sheffield United.

Jamie Vardy struck the equaliser as Leicester City came back twice to end Manchester United's away winning streak in the Premier League with a 2-2 draw at the King Power stadium.

United, who had won their last ten away games in the Premier League, are fouth on 27 points, a point behind third-placed Leicester.

Liverpool, who host West Bromwich Albion tomorrow, are top of the standings on 31 points.

Manchester City breezed to a 2-0 home win over Newcastle United, a result that lifted them to fifth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Aston Villa made light of playing half the match with 10 men to thrash Crystal Palace 3-0.

Eighth placed Southampton drew 0-0 with Fulham.

 

     

