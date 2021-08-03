 

Headline-making trans weightlifter Laurel Hubbard fails to medal at the Olympics

BY: Loop Pacific
13:20, August 3, 2021
New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard became the first out transgender woman to compete in the 125-year history of the Olympics on Monday as she failed to register a lift in the women's super-heavyweight +87kg category.

Hubbard's three failed attempts in the snatch -- one at 120kg and two at 125kg -- saw her exit the competition at Tokyo's International Forum. After her final attempt, she waved to crowd and bowed before making her way off the stage.

China's world record holder Li Wenwen set three Olympic records as she won the gold medal, first lifting 140kg in the snatch, then 180kg in the clean and jerk to finish on a total of 320kg.

A close battle for silver went the way of Great Britain's Emily Campbell with a score of 283kg. USA's Sarah Robles won bronze with 282kg.

     

